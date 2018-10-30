New York state will invest another $20 million in efforts to crack down on MS-13 and gang recruitment on Long Island.Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Brentwood on Monday to announce the funds.The community has been the epicenter of the fight against MS-13 violence in the New York City suburbs.Three-quarters of the money will go toward a new community center that will provide recreational and educational services for area teens.The rest is for better lighting and security at local parks, workforce training and mental health services for youth, and law enforcement technology.Cuomo says the funding is part of a broader effort to take on gangs like MS-13, which has been blamed for at least 25 killings across Long Island since January 2016.----------