Snow, wind, storm surge, flooding: Long Island braces for it all ahead of nor'easter

"What's worse than 12 inches of snow, how about 12 inches of snow, high tide, and a full moon? Because that's exactly what our south shores are facing," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.
Long Island is not only bracing for high winds and blizzard-like conditions, but also a storm surge and potential flooding.
"Prepare to make sure that everything that is in your yards or in the front of your yards, if you live on the water, is lifted. Make sure that there's nothing out in front of your home or behind your home that could potentially be caught in the wind," Hempstead Councilman Anthony D'Esposito said. "If your boats are still in the water you may want to check on them today and make sure they're tied down tight."
The salt barns are full across Nassau County which has more than 21,000 tons of salt and sand ready to go with 115 plow trucks already out brining the roads.
They'll be clearing roads through the height of the storm and into Tuesday.
Suffolk County has more than 300 apparatus out.
In Hempstead, they're securing boats in marinas and taking steps to keep storm surge out.
"Make the precautions. Go get those essentials you'll need for your house because, during the storm, you're not going to get out. We don't want you out and it's for your safety and our safety as well," Clavin said.
Even though the morning commute was not expected to be treacherous officials are asking everyone to heed the warnings and stay home if they're able to.
