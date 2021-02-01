weather

Storm surge concern as Long Island gets hit with heavy snow, wind

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- On Long Island, there's concern that high tide could bring about a storm surge and potential flooding, primarily along the south shore.

"What's worse than 12 inches of snow, how about 12 inches of snow, high tide, and a full moon? Because that's exactly what our south shores are facing," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.

"Prepare to make sure that everything that is in your yards or in the front of your yards, if you live on the water, is lifted. Make sure that there's nothing out in front of your home or behind your home that could potentially be caught in the wind," Hempstead Councilman Anthony D'Esposito said. He had warned people the day before the storm to make sure their boats were tied down tight.

Suffolk County has mobilized 300 snow response vehicles while Nassau County has 115 plow trucks and 21,000 tons of salt and sand.
A car flipped over in the hazardous conditions on Sills Road in Medford.

The driver was injured, but their condition is unknown.

Officials are asking everyone to heed the warnings and stay home if they're able to. Stay off of the snowy roadways.

