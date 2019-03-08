child abuse

Nassau County woman accused of biting, whipping 2 girls

NEW CASSEL, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island woman was accused of biting and whipping two girls in her care.

Nassau County police said they received a tip about a legal guardian from New Cassel, 34-year-old Nicaisse Demonsieru, who was possibly abusing two girls, ages 8 and 11.

Child Protective Services conducted a welfare check at Demonsieru's Railroad Avenue home on Tuesday and learned that both girls had bite marks and injuries consistent with being struck by a cord.

Officials said the girls were apparently ordered to clean the floor, and when they refused, they were beaten with a cell phone charger.

The girls were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Officers then went to Demonsieru's home Thursday and told her she was under arrest, and that's when she grabbed a pill bottle and ingested an unknown amount of pills, according to police.

She resisted arrest by violently pulling away, causing one officer to suffer a minor injury, police said. Both Demonsieru and the injured officer were taken to the hospital.

Demonsieru faces several charges, including assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
nassau countynew casselchild abuse
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Former priest indicted on charges of sex abuse of child
TOP STORIES
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Boy wasn't allowed to use school restroom, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Man faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say
Man arrested in 'catnip cocktail' bust at NJ nutrition store
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
LIRR closes grade crossing near site of deadly crash
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Show More
February jobs report: Just 20K jobs added
NJ Mega Millions winner forgot winning ticket in store
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
AccuWeather: Weekend warmup
More TOP STORIES News