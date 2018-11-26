Long Island woman admits to bitcoin scheme to help Islamic State

(Shutterstock)

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. --
A Pakistani-born New York woman has admitted to defrauding numerous financial institutions in a bitcoin scheme to help the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say Zoobia Shahnaz, a naturalized U.S. citizen living on Long Island, pleaded guilty in federal court in Central Islip Monday to providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

The 27-year-old Shahnaz was charged with laundering bitcoin and wiring money to the Islamic State group. After quitting her job, she was stopped at Kennedy Airport last year attempting to fly to Pakistan.

Shahnaz's lawyer has said she was trying to help Syrian refugees.

She faces up to 20 years in prison.

----------
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
