Long Island woman gets 8 years in suffocation death of newborn baby

MINEOLA, New York --
A Long Island college student who admitted to smothering her newborn daughter after a hidden pregnancy has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sharon Seudat was sentenced Monday in court in Mineola, crying while she voiced her regret for her actions. Published reports say the 22-year-old woman could have faced 25 years to life in prison if she were convicted of murder at trial. She instead pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Seudat previously admitted that in March 2016 she wrapped the newborn in sheets and blankets, placed her hand over the baby's mouth and then put her body in a garbage bag.

Police found the baby's body on the back deck of Seudat's home in Glen Head.

She faces five years of post-release supervision after her prison sentence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathnassau county newsbabyOyster BayNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Long Island woman suffocated newborn baby, put body in bag
Newborn girl dead after being found in bag in backyard of LI home
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News