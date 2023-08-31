WATCH LIVE

Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters

The alligator weighed 802.5 pounds and measured 14 feet, 3 inches long.

Thursday, August 31, 2023 5:47PM
YAZOO CITY, Miss. -- A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Four state residents -- Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White -- harvested a male alligator Saturday in west Mississippi's Sunflower River.

From left, Tanner White, Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator in Mississippi on Aug. 26, 2023, in Yazoo City, Miss.
Shane Smith/Red Antler Processing via AP

It weighed 802.5 pounds (364 kilograms) and measured 14 feet, 3 inches (4.3 meters) long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches, the department said.

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi's alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends Sept. 4.

