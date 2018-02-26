EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3114701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing survivors sharing their experiences during the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3114494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing the health emergencies people endured during the 1993 World Trade Center bombing attack.

It's been 25 years since February 26, 1993, when terrorists set off a homemade bomb in a parking garage under the World Trade Center's twin towers.Six people died, including a pregnant woman, and more than 1, 000 were injured in the massive explosion.Eyewitness News pulled video from its archives to show you our coverage of the events as it happened at the time of the events.Survivors and rescuers endured nightmarish experiences inside the twin towers, from a school of children trapped on a dark and smoky elevator for five hours to rescuers desperately digging through rubble in the parking garage, the epicenter of the blast, to find survivors.Most of the victims injured in the massive explosion were due to smoke inhalation, which caused even bigger problems for those with existing conditions like emphysema.Hospitals received an enormous flow of patients like they've never seen - as many as six injury victims were packed into a single ambulance.Here are photos from that fateful day: