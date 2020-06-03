Video: Looter pulled from car after trying to run down NYPD officer in Manhattan, police say

It happened around 1 a.m. at Broadway and Spring Street in SoHo.
Authorities say officers were responding to a call to assist an officer after looters were seen loading stolen merchandise from Gucci into the trunk of the car.
Police stopped the vehicle depicted in the video, and the driver was told to exit the vehicle.
They say that once the driver got out, the passenger slid over, locked the doors and windows, and attempted to drive off directly into the path of an officer who had to jump out of the way.
"He had the intent to hit an officer," a police source said.
Officers broke the windows and dragged the man onto the street, where he was taken into custody.
The search reportedly revealed several stolen articles of Gucci clothing.
Raffy Pena, 26, was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to cause injury, criminal possession of stolen property, and obstructing government administration.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office later dropped the top charge down to second-degree assault.
