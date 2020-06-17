SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking to identify a group of burglars who looted a store in Manhattan during a protest last month.
The NYPD released surveillance video on Tuesday, which shows a large group of looters breaking into a CVS Pharmacy on Sixth Avenue in SoHo on May 31.
The suspects can be seen breaking through the front glass door by throwing an object and kicking through the glass.
Once inside, police say the suspects stole prescription drugs worth more than $8,000.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction.
So far there are no arrests in the case.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video shows looters break into CVS in Manhattan, steal over $8,000 in prescription drugs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More