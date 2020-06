Looters strike Macy's and Manhattan stores before Monday's curfew

EMBED >More News Videos Video from the scene shows a Michael Kors store on 5th Avenue that was vandalized and looted.

A few moments later, windows broken, neighbouring stores looted and then a frighteningly loud bang from a firework.

No placards, no chants, just an eye on destruction. The looters are back in Union Square - this is no longer a protest here. #NYCPROTEST pic.twitter.com/H8IfVRgQ97 — Joel Labi (@JoelLabi) June 2, 2020

These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property.



Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8pm. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- As the sun set Monday, the looting started once again across Manhattan as protests entered their fifth day in New York City. Police made several arrests, some inside Macy's flagship store in Herald Square as looters struck.Businesses on 5th and Madison avenues were spotted putting up plywood to prevent looting. However, that didn't stop the looters from breaking in and grabbing what they wanted from the luxury stores.Roving groups of people smashing their way into shops and emptying them of merchandise. The doors of Macy's flagship Manhattan store were breached. Police pulled two handcuffed men out and put them in a van.People rushed into a Nike store and carried out armloads of clothing. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people arrested. Bank windows were smashed. Wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened."We worked hard to build up the business, and within a second, someone does this," said the owner of a ransacked Manhattan smoke shop, who identified himself only by the name Harri. "Really bad."Looters clashed with police as vandals smashed into a boutique tea shop in the middle of Rockefeller Center.Police could be seen there tackling a man to the ground. More than 200 people were arrested around the city.The looting continued further downtown where looters were caught on camera breaking into a Nordstrom Rack at Union Square.Amid the chaos all before the 11 p.m. curfew set in, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office announced Tuesday's curfew would start at 8 p.m."These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property," de Blasio said.Another video showed a group of men beating a police officer who was alone and down on the ground, smashing him with pieces of wreckage until he pulled his gun and they ran.After the curfew took effect, police moved more actively to clear the streets, chasing after and knocking down some people who wouldn't comply as they streamed toward Times SquareHundreds were arrested into the early morning hours Monday as protesters moved from Downtown Brooklyn and Midtown into SoHo, where numerous stores were looted High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized. Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.----------