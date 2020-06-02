Looters strike Macy's and Manhattan stores before Monday's curfew

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- As the sun set Monday, the looting started once again across Manhattan as protests entered their fifth day in New York City. Police made several arrests, some inside Macy's flagship store in Herald Square as looters struck.

Businesses on 5th and Madison avenues were spotted putting up plywood to prevent looting. However, that didn't stop the looters from breaking in and grabbing what they wanted from the luxury stores.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from the scene shows a Michael Kors store on 5th Avenue that was vandalized and looted.



Roving groups of people smashing their way into shops and emptying them of merchandise. The doors of Macy's flagship Manhattan store were breached. Police pulled two handcuffed men out and put them in a van.

People rushed into a Nike store and carried out armloads of clothing. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people arrested. Bank windows were smashed. Wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.

Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened.

"We worked hard to build up the business, and within a second, someone does this," said the owner of a ransacked Manhattan smoke shop, who identified himself only by the name Harri. "Really bad."

Looters clashed with police as vandals smashed into a boutique tea shop in the middle of Rockefeller Center.

Police could be seen there tackling a man to the ground. More than 200 people were arrested around the city.



The looting continued further downtown where looters were caught on camera breaking into a Nordstrom Rack at Union Square.



Amid the chaos all before the 11 p.m. curfew set in, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office announced Tuesday's curfew would start at 8 p.m.

"These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property," de Blasio said.



Another video showed a group of men beating a police officer who was alone and down on the ground, smashing him with pieces of wreckage until he pulled his gun and they ran.

After the curfew took effect, police moved more actively to clear the streets, chasing after and knocking down some people who wouldn't comply as they streamed toward Times Square

Hundreds were arrested into the early morning hours Monday as protesters moved from Downtown Brooklyn and Midtown into SoHo, where numerous stores were looted.

High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized. Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.

RELATED STORIES:
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came

NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters

Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC

Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death

3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source

Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested

1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'

Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder

Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citynypdabc7ny instagramgeorge floydretailpolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing after more looting
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
7 people ejected from van in Belt Parkway crash
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
Show More
Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx
Calls for change at peaceful protests in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Comfortable but cloudy on Tuesday
One of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
More TOP STORIES News