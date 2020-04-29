Personal Finance

Lottery: Colorado man wins $1 million jackpot twice on same day

WINNER WINNER! With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.
PUEBLO, Colo. -- With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials identified "Joe B." as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, KUSA-TV reported.

MORE: Lottery winner claims prize in 'Scream' mask to hide identity
EMBED More News Videos

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.



The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.

"Joe B." bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening, communications director Meghan Dougherty said.

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

MORE: How does the lottery jackpot grow?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoloradojackpotu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'We're not out of the woods yet," Cuomo says
Rabbi's funeral draws massive crowd, angers mayor
Cuomo unveils mask wall, 'Self-portrait of America'
Exclusive: New action taken to get homeless off the subways
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Show More
Service restored but boil water advisory continues in Jersey City, Hoboken
COVID-19 fears take significant toll on Chinatown restaurants
NJ deputy commissioner of veterans affairs resigns amid pandemic
de Blasio warns large gatherings will not be tolerated
NYC marriage licenses move online with Project Cupid
More TOP STORIES News