Loud noise causes chaos, scare at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A false alarm of gunshots caused chaos at a festival in Central Park.

By
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
Thousands of people ran for it Saturday when they heard what they thought were gunshots at the Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park.

It turns out the frightening sound wasn't gunshots after all - but the fear was very real.

"I heard 'boom boom boom' like that sound like a gunshot and that's when everyone whooshed. Everyone started huddling, and going down. And everyone started freaking out. And then I heard it again like 'boom boom' and that's when everyone started freaking out," said Annabelle Smart.

Police say the cause of the mortifying fear was the sound of a police barrier that fell.

Authorities quickly took the stage, assuring the crowd they were safe, but people feared the worst.

"Just a mob of people started running. It felt like a war zone. It was insane, and then people were just running and there were security guards telling us to duck down," said Teddy Dumont.
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the details from the Upper West Side.


No gunshots were fired. Most of the injuries were minor.

The show continued after a brief interruption - but many people left, in no mood to return.

About 60,000 people had filled the park's Great Lawn for the eight-hour Global Citizen Festival.

They listened to big-name personalities from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to Janet Jackson and John Legend who all urged spectators to get involved in the nation's troubled politics.

Some speakers asked the audience to call their Congress members to react to this week's Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"We want equal justice and a full investigation for the Supreme Court nominee, not investigations of limited time, not investigations of limited scope," Cuomo said. "And it means before you put a person on the Supreme Court to administer justice, we want to make sure justice is done."

In a video clip, former first lady Michelle Obama urged people to register to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Central ParkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man groped, took photos of 12-year-old girl in the Bronx
Fire rages through Queens auto body shop
Farewell, Captain: David Wright walks off to long ovation
Police search for man who fired gun in ER of hospital in NY
Man killed, woman critically hurt in crash on Hutchinson River Parkway
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' to conduct Kavanaugh investigation
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from apartment
Fishing excursion ends in tragedy for 2 men in Queens
Show More
Airline passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant N-word
Shark attack at California beach leaves teen hospitalized
2 police officers killed in Mississippi shooting
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
Police thwart teen's suicide-by-cop attempt in Newark
More News