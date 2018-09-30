After what happened in Las Vegas it doesn’t take much to cause chaos. What caused the panic was a false alarm. But the fear was real. Crowd thought sound of falling barrier was gunshots. Caused stampede. 60K at #GlobalCitizenFestival2018 in Central Park. courtesy @teddyanson95 pic.twitter.com/K9yDQ60cK5 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 30, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4372313" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the details from the Upper West Side.

Thousands of people ran for it Saturday when they heard what they thought were gunshots at the Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park.It turns out the frightening sound wasn't gunshots after all - but the fear was very real."I heard 'boom boom boom' like that sound like a gunshot and that's when everyone whooshed. Everyone started huddling, and going down. And everyone started freaking out. And then I heard it again like 'boom boom' and that's when everyone started freaking out," said Annabelle Smart.Police say the cause of the mortifying fear was the sound of a police barrier that fell.Authorities quickly took the stage, assuring the crowd they were safe, but people feared the worst."Just a mob of people started running. It felt like a war zone. It was insane, and then people were just running and there were security guards telling us to duck down," said Teddy Dumont.No gunshots were fired. Most of the injuries were minor.The show continued after a brief interruption - but many people left, in no mood to return.About 60,000 people had filled the park's Great Lawn for the eight-hour Global Citizen Festival.They listened to big-name personalities from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to Janet Jackson and John Legend who all urged spectators to get involved in the nation's troubled politics.Some speakers asked the audience to call their Congress members to react to this week's Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh."We want equal justice and a full investigation for the Supreme Court nominee, not investigations of limited time, not investigations of limited scope," Cuomo said. "And it means before you put a person on the Supreme Court to administer justice, we want to make sure justice is done."In a video clip, former first lady Michelle Obama urged people to register to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.----------