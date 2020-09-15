race in america

Breonna Taylor case: Louisville to pay $12M in settlement, reform police department | WATCH LIVE

By Dylan Lovan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's slaying by police thrust the Black woman's name to the forefront of a national reckoning on race, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday.

Taylor's death sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be criminally charged. The state's attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 fatal shooting.

"I cannot begin to imagine Ms. Palmer's pain, and I am deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna's death," Fischer said, referring to Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer.

VIDEO: Louisville mayor discusses settlement in Breonna Taylor death
EMBED More News Videos

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city has agreed to a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor that includes a $12 million payment and police reforms after the Black woman was fatally shot by police who burst into her apartment at night.



The lawsuit, filed in April by Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a "no-knock" warrant to enter the 26-year-old woman's apartment in March. Taylor and her boyfriend were roused from bed by police, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has said he fired once at the officers thinking it was an intruder. Investigators say police were returning fire when they shot Taylor several times. No drugs were found at her home.

"We won't let Breonna Taylor's life be swept under the rug," said Ben Crump, an attorney for Taylor's family, on Tuesday.

Palmer has said she is trying to be patient about the results of Cameron's criminal investigation and the long wait, which is now six months since her daughter's death.

In that time, her daughter's slaying - along with George Floyd and others - has become a rallying cry for protesters seeking a reckoning on racial justice and police reform. High-profile celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James have called for the officers to be charged in Taylor's death.

EMBED More News Videos

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said Louisville's settlement "is only the beginning of getting full justice" for her daughter.



Palmer's lawsuit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor's apartment the night of the March raid, striking Taylor several times. One of the officers, Jonathan Mattingly, went into the home after the door was broken down and was struck in the leg by the gunshot from Walker.

The warrant was one of five issued in a wide-ranging investigation of a drug trafficking suspect who was a former boyfriend of Taylor's. That man, Jamarcus Glover, was arrested at a different location about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from Taylor's apartment on the same evening.

The settlement includes reforms on how warrants are handled by police.

The city has already taken some reform measures, including passing a law named for Taylor that bans the use of the no-knock warrants. Police typically use them in drug cases over concern that evidence could be destroyed if they announce their arrival.

Mayor Fischer fired former police chief Steve Conrad in June and last week named Yvette Gentry, a former deputy chief, as the new interim police chief. Gentry would be the first Black woman to lead the force of about 1,200 sworn officers. The department has also fired Brett Hankison, one of the three officers who fired shots at Taylor's apartment that night. Hankison is appealing the dismissal.

EMBED More News Videos

Attorney Ben Crump speaks after Lousiville's mayor announced a settlement in the death of Breonna Taylor.



The largest settlement previously paid in a Louisville police misconduct case was $8.5 million in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckypolice shootingu.s. & worldrace in americasettlement
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man fired
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 1 critical in wrong-way crash on Long Island highway
'I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door,' Cuomo says
Territory added, 6 states removed from Tri-State quarantine list
Officer uses pencil and paper to help child with autism
Teen suspended entire school year after protesting remote learning
COVID Updates: Concert venues too dangerous to reopen: Cuomo
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
Show More
Mayor de Blasio says companies should start to plan workers' return
NJ high school pauses sports, activities after large party in the woods
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' in new video
LI Sound bacteria entering wounds, causing rare illness in CT
More TOP STORIES News