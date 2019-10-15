Funeral Tuesday in Queens for 1 of 2 teens killed in Rockland County crash off overpass

PEARL RIVER, New York (WABC) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of two teenagers who were killed Sunday after a car crashed off of an overpass, landed train tracks and burst into flames in Rockland County, New York.
The two teenagers, 15-year-old Saniha Cekic and 17-year-old Altin Nezaj, were passengers in Porsche Macan -- on their way to get bagels -- when the SUV collided with a Volkswagen Jetta and fell onto 50 feet onto the train tracks near West Crooked Hill Road and Railroad Avenue in Pearl River.
They were pronounced dead at the hospital, and the driver, 17-year-old Aisha Radoncic, was rescued from the car by good Samaritans and hospitalized with serious injuries.
Hundreds of loved ones said their final goodbyes to Cekic, an honors student at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, during her funeral at the family's Astoria, Queens, mosque Tuesday morning.
Her father, Began Cekic, told Eyewitness News through tears that he will always regret not spending more time with his daughter.
"We don't pay enough attention to our kids. It's all about money, chasing the dreams, but our kids are the dreams. The youths are the future," he said.
He said his daughter was "everything" and hopes she's in a better place.
"I will never be able to take her to altar. I will never take her to altar, to hold her kids. Only when you lose something like this, you know this is so precious," Began Cekic said.
RELATED: Couple recounts saving driver in Pearl River crash
Meantime, a wake for Nezaj, a popular student-athlete from Pearl River High School, will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers. His funeral will be held on Wednesday.
Counselors will remain available at schools throughout Pearl River this week.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say alcohol and drugs were not involved.
So far, no charges have been filed.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Funeral Tuesday in Queens for 1 of 2 teens killed in Rockland County crash off overpass
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News