Reopen NY: Tables turned now that transmission rate low in New York, high elsewhere

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York now has the lowest transmission rate in the country. He called it ironic because other states did not want New Yorkers to visit when the rate of infection was high.

"What other states did, if you remember, in the beginning when they were afraid of New Yorkers going there, they did a mandatory quarantine, that if New Yorkers travel to their state they have to quarantine for two weeks," Governor Cuomo said. "We're not there yet. But it is, it is just a great point of irony that when we start this situation, the other states said, 'No, we don't want New Yorkers coming here."

Governor Cuomo continued noting that even the federal government had considered blockading New York and not allowing people to leave New York City back in late March.

"That's what they were talking about. Now, it would have been illegal, unconstitutional, and would have started a civil war. But I don't know that any of those things ever stopped the federal government before. But that's where we were. They wanted to blockade New York, the other states wanted to make sure no New Yorker went to their states."

Now at 106 days since the state's first case New York has the lowest infection rate in the country. "And my health officials are saying we hope people from Florida don't come here," Cuomo said.

health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
