2 men wanted for beating Lower East Side bodega owner with bat over case of beer

By Eyewitness News
Bodega worker beaten with own bat and robbed on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police on the Lower East Side are searching for the men who brutally beat a bodega worker with his own bat, after trying to steal a case of beer.

It happened on Friday, June 4 at 4:55 a.m. inside the Deli and Grill bodega on Grand Street.

The two men tried to walk out of the store with a case of Coors Light beer without paying for it.

The 65-year-old worker followed the men outside and they started to fight.

The dispute escalated and police say both men began to assault the victim by punching and kicking him.

One took a bat from the victim and hit him multiple times with it.




The other man went behind the store counter and took packs of Newport cigarettes worth $450.
Both then ran off, heading eastbound on Grand Street.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head and body was treated by EMS on scene.

The first man is described as having a medium complexion, medium build, approximately in his mid-30s, weighing 160 pounds, with short, black hair and multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing black eyeglasses, a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, and black pants.

The second man is described as having a dark complexion, medium build, approximately in his mid-30s, and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded jacket, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering on the front, and black shorts.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

