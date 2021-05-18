Man stabbed in both arms in seemingly random Lower Manhattan attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10648398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker in a seemingly random stabbing in Lower Manhattan.Video shows the man chasing the 32-year-old victim with a knife.It happened Sunday at 4:20 p.m. at Sara D. Roosevelt Park near Forsyth Street and Broome Street.The man stood up from a park bench and approached another man who had just gotten off of a bicycle.Police say the attacker stabbed the man in both arms before running away.The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------