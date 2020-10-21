Lower Manhattan suspected DWI crash critically injures moped rider

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A driver is in custody after a crash that left a moped rider critically hurt in Lower Manhattan.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Bowery and Delancey Street.

Police say the 38-year-old moped rider was hit by the driver of a Toyota RAV4 as he made a turn and kept going.

The moped rider was not wearing a helmet.

One eyewitness watched the crash play out and chased after the driver, holding him until police arrived.

"He tried to get away, we chased him down, we blocked him down the block, almost two blocks away, rolled him back to the crime scene," the eyewitness said.

The 34-year-old driver is in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

ALSO READ: Elderly man in wheelchair struck on Upper East Side

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york citycar crashdwicrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island doctor-legislator arrested in sex-for-drugs sting
Changes to red zone restrictions expected today in NY
Police: Woman sexually assaulted walking to NYC apartment
Bill Cosby grins in newly released prison mug shot
COVID-positive cat with breathing problem euthanized
Firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to CA wildfires
MTA launches live real-time digital subway map
Show More
Disneyland fires back over 'arbitrary guidelines' for opening
AccuWeather: Murky start, still mild
2 teens, 20-year-old injured in triple shooting in NYC
Video shows rare sight of bear singing at Yosemite National Park
COVID Updates: Pope Francis wore mask among public, but not bishops
More TOP STORIES News