Rally held in support of homeless being housed at Manhattan hotel

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A rally at a New York City hotel Saturday attracted politicians and advocates for the homeless.

NYC Mayoral Candidates Maya Wiley and Dianne Morales, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger and councilmember Helen Rosenthal were among the attendees.

The event was in support of men being housed at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.

Last month, a temporary restraining order was granted allowing the 235 temporary residents to remain there.
The Lucerne Hotel has been the subject of controversy throughout the pandemic.

Area residents have complained of a decline in their quality of life.

On Monday, a judge will hear the case that determines whether or not the men can remain there.

At the same time, UWS Open Hearts will be distributing winter coats, hats, gloves, and other winter gear donated by the community.

On October 19, Judge Debra James granted the men a TRO in response to a suite of affidavits from Lucerne shelter residents, a physician who specializes in substance abuse, a social worker, and a co-founder of UWS Open Hearts attesting to the irrational and harmful nature of the move.

Because of the TRO, residents are now receiving six-day-a-week services on-site from Project Renewal's Recovery Center, which provides intakes, occupational therapy, and group meetings. At a standard shelter such services would normally only be available off-site.

