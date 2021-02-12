Society

Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off 'Year of the Ox' in New York City

By Eyewitness News
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 22nd NYC Lunar New Year Celebration Firecrackers Festival is kicking off the Year of the Ox!

The celebration is being held at the American Legion Kimlau Memorial Square in Chatham Square by East Broadway in Chinatown.

The festival lasts around 40 days, and in China, the country observes a seven-day-long state holiday.

The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.

EMBED More News Videos

It's the Year of the Ox!



The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2021 is the Year of the Ox.

Different characteristics are assigned to each animal, and this is traditionally used to determine fortune.

The ox, for example, is associated with hard work and serenity, according to the Associated Press.

Here are the 12 zodiac animals in order with accompanying years:



  • 2022: Year of the Tiger
  • 2023: Year of the Rabbit
  • 2024: Year of the Dragon
  • 2025: Year of the Snake
  • 2026: Year of the Horse
  • 2027: Year of the Goat
  • 2028: Year of the Monkey
  • 2029: Year of the Rooster
  • 2030: Year of the Dog
  • 2031: Year of the Pig
  • 2032: Year of the Rat


    • ----------
    * Get Eyewitness News Delivered
    * More New York City news
    * Send us a news tip
    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
    * Follow us on YouTube
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societychinatownmanhattannew york citychinatownlunar new year
    Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Guns seized, 14 people in custody after NYPD stops party bus
    Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend
    Cuomo, de Blasio at odds over vaccine distribution
    'Bachelor' frontrunner Rachael apologizes for racist actions
    Bidens display Valentine's Day message on White House lawn
    8-week-old puppy 'Matcha' stolen during NJ burglary
    What to know as pharmacies gear up to administer COVID vaccines
    Show More
    2-alarm blaze burns through home in New Jersey
    CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
    Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
    Indoor dining is back in NYC - with limited capacity and hours
    Republican legislators order Wisconsin election audit
    More TOP STORIES News