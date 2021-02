Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off 'Year of the Ox' in New York City

Here are the 12 zodiac animals in order with accompanying years:

2022: Year of the Tiger

2023: Year of the Rabbit

2024: Year of the Dragon

2025: Year of the Snake

2026: Year of the Horse

2027: Year of the Goat

2028: Year of the Monkey

2029: Year of the Rooster

2030: Year of the Dog

2031: Year of the Pig

2032: Year of the Rat

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 22nd NYC Lunar New Year Celebration Firecrackers Festival is kicking off the Year of the Ox!The celebration is being held at the American Legion Kimlau Memorial Square in Chatham Square by East Broadway in Chinatown.The festival lasts around 40 days, and in China, the country observes a seven-day-long state holiday.The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2021 is the Year of the Ox. Different characteristics are assigned to each animal, and this is traditionally used to determine fortune.The ox, for example, is associated with hard work and serenity, according to the Associated Press ----------