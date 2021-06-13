Lyft driver struck, killed by suspected drunken driver in Queens

Lyft driver killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens crash

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A Lyft driver was killed by an alleged drunken driver in a crash Sunday morning in Queens, police say.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Fresh Pond Road and Elliott Avenue in Maspeth.

Police say the driver ran a red light and T-boned the livery driver. Surveillance video showed the impact of the crash.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say Erik Chimborazo, the 22-year-old alleged drunken driver, left the scene on foot, but later returned and was arrested.

He was taken into custody and removed to NYC Health + Hospital / Elmhurst for evaluation.

He was later charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without inspection, driving without insurance, driving without a license and DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired).

Neighbors reacted after hearing about the crash.

"It sounded like a car crashed into a park car," resident Mike Boyle said. "It didn't sound like a thing at high-speed to me, and I was surprised when I saw what happened."

The identity of the Lyft driver has not been released.

