Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Macy's closing stores nationwide amid COVID-19 outbreak

FILE- Macy's Herald Square unveils its legendary Christmas windows celebrating the theme "The Perfect Gift Brings People Together," Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Macy's)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Macy's announced Tuesday it is closing all stores nationwide amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

This includes all Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores.

Macy's, Inc., will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

The stores will be closed through at least March 31, 2020.

"The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority," Macy's chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said. "As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."

All three Macy's, Inc. brands -- Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury -- will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.

