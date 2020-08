Reopen NYC: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes

EMBED >More News Videos A nutcracker balloon was less than graceful as it whipped in the wind and knocked a marcher down during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year - but with many changes.The company says the parade will be "re-imagined" similarly to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer.The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide.Mayor Bill de Blasio said despite the changes, the traditions will still be there."Some is going to be virtual, there might be some small in-person pieces, spread out pieces, it's not going to look at all of course like how we are used to - but the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way," de Blasio said.Macy's says to stay tuned for more details later in the fall.