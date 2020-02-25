Society

Ken Rosato heads to Queens for 'Magic of Storytelling'

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign made its way to Queens Tuesday.

Eyewitness News Ken Rosato read to young students at PS 160 Walter Francis Bishop Magnet School of the Arts in Jamaica.

The students listened to him read one of her favorite books and also shared their own favorites.

Reading Partners helped WABC organize the event.

The "Magic of Storytelling" campaign aims to emphasize the joy and importance of reading. Post a photo of you reading your favorite childhood book to the kiddos in your life and #MagicofStorytelling!

For every "shelfie" posted on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStoryTelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book. So pick a book, take a shelfie, post on Twitter or Instagram, and help bring the knowledge of books to kids.

Click here to learn more.

