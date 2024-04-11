Shirleen Allicot reads to students as part of New York City's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One of Eyewitness News' very own took part in a great cause in Queens on Thursday.

Anchor Shirleen Allicot read to school kids at Jamaica's School for Leadership Excellence as part New York City's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign.

"Reading to and with children builds their language skills, their vocabulary development, their comprehension," Allicot said. "All the things that supports children's literacy development."

The Magic of Storytelling campaign runs another two weeks.

