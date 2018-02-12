Mail thieves bugged by finding roaches inside box

Mail thieves received an unpleasant surprise when they found roaches in a box.

SAN FRANCISCO (WABC) --
Mail thieves may have thought they were getting tax returns, but they got an unwelcome surprise instead.

What they stole was a box filled with 500 roaches inside.

A scientist who studies insects near San Francisco ordered the live bugs online.

Reports of thefts on her block are on the rise, but this time the joke was on the thieves.

The scientist is more worried about the roaches than the crooks and hopes the bugs caused enough of a scare that they got tossed away and made a break for it unharmed.
