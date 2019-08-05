Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison

NEW YORK -- A Florida amateur body builder who admitted sending inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff sentenced Cesar Sayoc after he pleaded guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Florida, apologized to his victims, saying he is "so very sorry for what I did."

Sayoc says he never intended for the explosives to work when he mailed them to Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, actor Robert De Niro and several members of Congress.

sent to state lines where bombs were mailed: NY NJ DE CA GA DC + FL

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityexplosives foundexplosionpipe bombdemocrats
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to Lower Manhattan transfer, no bail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where is this girl's family?
Teen's body found after disappearing while swimming in NYC
Exclusive: Man shot in parking dispute tells his story
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Show More
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
Officers honored for saving 3-year-old from drowning
5 firefighters and a baby hurt in Bronx multi-alarm fire
Saoirse Kennedy Hill funeral: RFK granddaughter remembered
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny at New Jersey home
More TOP STORIES News