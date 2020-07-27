Shark attack victim in Maine identified as New York City woman

HARPSWELL, Maine -- The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has identified the woman who died yesterday from shark attack near Bailey Island as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.

At a news conference at noon, officials confirmed that Holowach was attacked by a great white shark.

WATCH: Maine officials discuss deadly shark attack
EMBED More News Videos

Patrick Keliher, Commissioner of Maine's Department of Marine Resources, discusses the great white shark attack that killed Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.



The attack happened off the coast of Maine Monday afternoon.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

RELATED | Shark sightings off Long Island sparks beaches to close
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports shark sightings off Lido West Beach on Long Island prompted Hempstead area beaches to be closed until further notice.



Officials say two kayakers helped the victim get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald.

Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mainewoman killedshark attack
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico
Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons
Revel shuts down service in NYC after 2nd scooter death in a week
Service disruptions, boil water alert after NJ water main break
COVID Updates: NY infection rates remain low as other states struggle
Shark sightings off Long Island beaches prompt new safety measures
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave continues, Tuesday PM storms possible
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
Yankees-Phillies postponed again due to Marlins COVID outbreak
Man shot at memorial for teens killed at Brooklyn park
LIVE: AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
More TOP STORIES News