Multiple vehicles crash on Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx, 3 people injured

BRONX (WABC) -- Several people were hurt when multiple cars crashed early Friday morning in New York City.Multiple cars crashed on the Major Deegan Expressway, with one catching fire.The vehicles collided on the southbound expressway at West 179th Street in the Bronx just after 7 a.m.At least three people were hurt in the crash.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Traffic disruptions in the area should be expected.