EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are significant disruptions to water service in parts of New Jersey after a major water main break in Edison Tuesday morning.
Officials say the main ruptured on Brunswick Avenue near Eisenhower Drive.
The break has caused a significant impact on water service, with some users having little to no pressure.
Related: Drivers fear worst as water leaks into Lincoln Tunnel
Crews are working to repair the main and restore service.
Brunswick Avenue being closed to through traffic, causing traffic delays.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Also Read: CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September amid COVID-19 pandemic
This is a breaking story. Stay with abc7ny for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Major service disruptions after water main break in New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News