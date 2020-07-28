Major service disruptions after water main break in New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are significant disruptions to water service in parts of New Jersey after a major water main break in Edison Tuesday morning.Officials say the main ruptured on Brunswick Avenue near Eisenhower Drive.The break has caused a significant impact on water service, with some users having little to no pressure.Crews are working to repair the main and restore service.Brunswick Avenue being closed to through traffic, causing traffic delays.Motorists are advised to avoid the area.This is a breaking story. Stay with abc7ny for updates.----------