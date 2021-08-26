making a murderer

Steven Avery Update: 'Making a Murderer' subject asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to take case

EMBED <>More Videos

'Making a Murderer': Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find Teresa Halbach's 'real killer'

MADISON, Wis. -- "Making a Murderer" subject Steven Avery has appealed his latest unanimous legal defeat, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case.

Avery, 59, filed the request Wednesday, his attorney Kathleen Zellner said Thursday.

RELATED: 'Making a Murderer' Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.

A unanimous Wisconsin appeals court in July rejected Avery's request to hold a hearing on new evidence that he wanted to present for a new trial.

Avery has been fighting unsuccessfully for years to have his conviction overturned. His latest appeal asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review three issues: failure to disclose evidence, the destruction of bone fragments and ineffective assistance of counsel.

RELATED: Wisconsin governor rejects 'Making a Murderer' pardon bid for Brendan Dassey

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is not required to take the case. If it does agree to hear it, the court would likely schedule oral arguments at a later date and issue a ruling months from now.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmurdermaking a murdererwoman killedsteven averyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks as death toll now over 160
51-year-old man found fatally stabbed on Brooklyn sidewalk
Nest filled with nearly 1,500 'murder hornets' destroyed
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with storms
Suspect charged with murder in stabbing deaths at NJ home
Pilot uses helicopter to rescue 17 from deadly Tennessee floods
Brooklyn community mourns 6-year-old killed by wrong-way driver
Show More
How NYC schools will handle COVID breakouts
Biden vows to avenge Kabul airport attack deaths in emotional speech
Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans
1 dead, 1 injured in Upper Manhattan shooting
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
More TOP STORIES News