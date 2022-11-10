Mako shark jumps up onto front of New Zealand fishermen's boat

Fishermen in New Zealand got a surprise visit from a Mako shark that jumped aboard their ship.

A group of fisherman in New Zealand got way more than they bargained for when they recently went hunting for the catch of the day.

The group was greeted by a massive Mako shark that leaped out of the water and landed on the front of their boat.

The owner of the vessel said the fishermen were searching for Kingfish when the shark ended up taking the bait. The uninvited guest managed to get free and off the boat unharmed.

Passengers on the boat were happy the shark didn't land on the back of the boat.

MORE NEWS: New MOMA exhibit recognizes JAM, a 1980s Black art gallery that contributed to the NYC art scene

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.