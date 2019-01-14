Long Island gas station worker fatally struck by driver who didn't pay

SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A gas station employee was fatally struck by a person who was attempting to flee without paying on Long Island Monday morning, and police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver.

The incident was reported in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue in South Hempstead just before 7:30 a.m.

Police say a 59-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored SUV in front of the Pit Stop Gas Station.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Employees say the suspect was trying to get away with $22 in gas.

The victim, who is originally from Turkey, worked at the location for 25 years and is survived by his wife and two sons.

The vehicle left the scene and was last seen heading southbound on Grand Avenue.

The Pit Stop gas station remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedpedestrian struckSouth HempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
'So happy': Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
2 men shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Queens
$1,500-a-month studio apartment is rented to 2 cats
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
Show More
Brooklyn hit and run leaves man critically injured in street
3rd grader suffers traumatic head injury in gym class
Congress to face same question: When will shutdown end?
Suspect arrested after woman punched, sexually assaulted
NY man meets bone marrow donor who saved his life
More News