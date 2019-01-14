A gas station employee was fatally struck by a person who was attempting to flee without paying on Long Island Monday morning, and police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver.The incident was reported in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue in South Hempstead just before 7:30 a.m.Police say a 59-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored SUV in front of the Pit Stop Gas Station.He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Employees say the suspect was trying to get away with $22 in gas.The victim, who is originally from Turkey, worked at the location for 25 years and is survived by his wife and two sons.The vehicle left the scene and was last seen heading southbound on Grand Avenue.The Pit Stop gas station remains closed.Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------