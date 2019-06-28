child killed

MALEAH DAVIS: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death, medical examiner says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Maleah Davis, the 4-year-old Houston girl whose remains were discovered in a bag hundreds of miles away in Arkansas, died from "homicidal violence," medical examiners ruled.

On Friday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released Maleah's cause and manner of death, which was ruled a homicide.

The agency did not disclose any other details, including the method of how she died.

Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of the girl's mother, is accused in her death.

According to ABC13's Chauncy Glover during a jailhouse interview, Vence denied killing the little girl.

"Nothing bad happened to Maleah," Vence said, as reported by Glover.

Despite the denial, it was what he apparently said to community activist Quanell X while in jail that led investigators to rural Arkansas where the girl's body was found on May 31.

In the month preceding the discovery, law enforcement and volunteers combed virtually every corner of the Houston area to look for the girl. Police say Vence was the last person to see Maleah alive. Vence is also the person who reported the girl missing on May 4, telling investigators a story of a roadside ambush and kidnapping.

About a week after telling that story, Vence was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

The girl's mother, Brittany Bowens, has also faced backlash over whether she knowingly put the girl in harm's way, which she denied.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office responded to the findings in a short statement:

"Our investigation continues. All evidence will ultimately be presented to a grand jury to determine what charges are appropriate."

RELATED STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild killed
CHILD KILLED
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
A look inside the private funeral service of 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Family shares message from Maleah Davis at her funeral
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
Landmark Stonewall Inn marks 50th anniversary of uprising
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind NY CVS
Utah police: Man arrested for kidnapping, murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Husband of missing CT mom wants charges dropped against girlfriend
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Show More
Accomplice in Sarah Stern murder gets 18 years in prison
Free 'Camp Junior' opens in honor of murdered Bronx teen
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
Sex offender with 168 arrests captured in groping of traffic agent
More TOP STORIES News