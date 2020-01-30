Maleah Davis' mom and dad head to trial over her brother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5835722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Miya Shay attempted to speak with Maleah Davis' biological father, who attacked the suspect in his daughter's death during a hearing.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The parents of Maleah Davis are headed to trial in a custody battle involving Maleah's brother.The fight for custody comes a few weeks after Mleah's dad, Craig Davis lunged after Derion Vence, the man who was the last one to see little Maleah alive and was once engaged to Maleah's mom.Vence, who was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of little Maleah, was in family court Friday, Jan. 10 to sign away his parental rights to Maleah's half-brother, Courtland.Before the court proceedings began, witnesses say Vence and Davis exchanged either words or looks.Witnesses say Davis then jumped across several tables and attacked Vence who was handcuffed and sitting in the jury box of the courtroom. Vence apparently did not want to press charges so no charges were filed against Davis."Everybody agrees that whatever he got he more than he deserves. Okay, so even the people who were trying to quiet things down, I'm not saying the sheriff's deputies, but just any lawyers that are in there," Tholstrup said.According to investigators, Vence claimed that on May 3 he was attacked while stopping to check a tire while on his way to the Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens. Maleah and Vence's 1-year-old son were with him.He told police he was knocked unconscious by three Hispanic men, later regaining consciousness 24 hours later in the area of First Colony Mall. His son was with him but Maleah was not. He later entered a hospital in Sugar Land, where he told police that Maleah went missing.The body of Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019, after she had been missing for a month.Vence is in jail, facing a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.A jury for the trial was selected on Monday, January 27.