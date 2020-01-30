missing girl

Maleah Davis' mom and dad head to trial over her brother

HOUSTON, Texas -- The parents of Maleah Davis are headed to trial in a custody battle involving Maleah's brother.

The fight for custody comes a few weeks after Mleah's dad, Craig Davis lunged after Derion Vence, the man who was the last one to see little Maleah alive and was once engaged to Maleah's mom.

Vence, who was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of little Maleah, was in family court Friday, Jan. 10 to sign away his parental rights to Maleah's half-brother, Courtland.

VIDEO: ABC13 caught up with Craig Davis moments after the incident
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay attempted to speak with Maleah Davis' biological father, who attacked the suspect in his daughter's death during a hearing.



Before the court proceedings began, witnesses say Vence and Davis exchanged either words or looks.

EMBED More News Videos

Remains found in Arkansas are those of Maleah Davis, however her cause of death is still pending.



Witnesses say Davis then jumped across several tables and attacked Vence who was handcuffed and sitting in the jury box of the courtroom. Vence apparently did not want to press charges so no charges were filed against Davis.

"Everybody agrees that whatever he got he more than he deserves. Okay, so even the people who were trying to quiet things down, I'm not saying the sheriff's deputies, but just any lawyers that are in there," Tholstrup said.

According to investigators, Vence claimed that on May 3 he was attacked while stopping to check a tire while on his way to the Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens. Maleah and Vence's 1-year-old son were with him.

He told police he was knocked unconscious by three Hispanic men, later regaining consciousness 24 hours later in the area of First Colony Mall. His son was with him but Maleah was not. He later entered a hospital in Sugar Land, where he told police that Maleah went missing.

The body of Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019, after she had been missing for a month.

Vence is in jail, facing a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.



A jury for the trial was selected on Monday, January 27.

The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestmissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Missing Alabama teen located safe: police
Police searching for missing Brooklyn teen last seen getting on subway
Maleah Davis' dad attacks suspect in daughter's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
2 innocent bystanders shot in NYC barbershop
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
Show More
Man gropes woman standing on Manhattan sidewalk
Long Island boy who died in freezing garage laid to rest
4 companies recall incline sleepers for infants due to suffocation risk
Wake set for Stephanie Parze after body discovered in NJ
Fire burns through NYC restaurant, smoke fills apartments
More TOP STORIES News