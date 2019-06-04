'She didn't deserve that': Maleah Davis' mom talks with ABC13 about reality of daughter's death

On Monday, the medical examiner in Harris County identified the remains found on an Arkansas roadside as that of the little girl who had been missing for a month. The remains were found in a garbage bag, discovered by a landscaping crew.
Bowens was told over the phone Monday that the remains belonged to Maleah.
RELATED: Remains found in Arkansas those of missing 4-year-old girl
"I think at that moment that's when reality hit, that it was her, in that bag, sitting along that street," a distraught Bowens told ABC13.
Bowens reflected on how her daughter was found.
"It's not fair. It's not fair at all. I just, I just don't understand this. It's not fair, because she didn't deserve that," Bowens added.
The interview Tuesday came exactly a month after Bowens' former fiance, Derion Vence, first reported the girl missing. Vence told authorities that the girl was kidnapped while he was attacked on the way to Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens.
Vence's story, however, had changed multiple times, according to law enforcement. A week after Maleah was reported missing, the 26-year-old was charged with tampering with evidence namely a corpse.
In the middle of all of this, a region-wide search intensified for the little girl. Just as heartbreaking as the disappearance, it turned out the child's body was dumped in Arkansas, based on information that community activist Quanell X got out of Vence in a jailhouse conversation on May 31.
Just hours after that talk, law enforcement located the bag containing the remains.
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
RELATED STORIES
- Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
- Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
- Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
- Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
- Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
- Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
- MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
- Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
- Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
- Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
- Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis' whereabouts
Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.