Malfunctioning power strip caused fire that killed 5 kids in Union City

A charred window is seen at the site of Friday's house fire that left five children dead, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Union City, N.J. ((AP Photo/Julio Cortez))

UNION CITY, New Jersey --
Federal investigators say a malfunctioning power strip sparked a New Jersey house fire that killed five children.

The report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also concludes the July 13 fire in Union City was an accident.

The report made public Thursday by Hudson County prosecutors states the power strip started sparking after an electrical failure, which ignited nearby flammable materials in a first-floor apartment at the home.

The children - 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 4-year-old Shamira Lopez, 5-year-old Mayli Wood, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada - died from injuries suffered in the fire. They were all asleep in a third-floor apartment when the fire broke out.

Officials have said four of the children were siblings, while the fifth was a relative. A man and a woman were also injured in the fire.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fire deathchild killednew jersey newsUnion CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
NJ murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List
NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's NYC apartment, rapes her
Hurricane Michael: 6 dead, including 11-year-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Video: North Carolina raccoon escapes rising floodwater
AccuWeather Alert: What the NY area can expect from Michael
Show More
Man accused of directing violence against reputed crime family
Massage therapist accused of sex abuse linked to 3 more cases
Pump bursts into flames when driver pulls away while refueling
Acute flaccid myelitis: Rare illness confirmed in 4th state
Video shows people fleeing after 2 shot on Bronx playground
More News