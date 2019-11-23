Mall Melee: Chaos breaks out among 200 kids at Queens Center mall

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police responded to the Queens Center mall on Friday after a fight between hundreds of kids.

Schools in the area had a half day of classes, and Eyewitness News has learned of rumors spread on Snapchat that there was going to be a large fight at the mall.

Approximately 200 kids gathered at the shopping center, but no fight ever happened.

Then, for an unknown reason, someone began throwing fake cash over a railing from an upper level, and a melee ensued as the teens scrambled to grab what they thought was real money.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1 p.m. for crowd control and quickly cleared the area.

The mall was not closed, but police encouraged the public to stay away from the scene while they assessed the situation.

It does appear there were several fights outside the mall once the teens were evacuated, though it's not clear if that was related.

It was not yet clear if there were any injuries, but at least one person was taken into custody.

No one under 18 was allowed to reenter the mall.

A spokesperson from the mall released the following statement:

"We are disappointed by the actions of the teens in our community today and remain committed to providing a safe, enjoyable community destination for everyone."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstqueensnew york cityfightnypdmall
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds onboard
Stolen car with young kids inside crashes into tree
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Be Kind: NJ students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'
Nearly 50 arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor
NYPD releases body cam footage of Staten Island police shooting
Show More
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Man who allegedly lured teen to her death in Queens arrested
Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in Bronx
Bus drivers snarl AM commute with slowdown amid contract dispute
More TOP STORIES News