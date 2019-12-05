Man, 2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide in Connecticut

WATERTOWN, Connecticut -- Two teenage siblings and their mother's boyfriend died in what appears to be a murder-suicide in a Connecticut home, police said Wednesday.Officers responded to the Watertown home at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had shot her son and daughter, police said.Sterling Jette, 16, and Della Jette, 15, were taken to Waterbury Hospital where they were pronounced dead, Deputy Chief Joshua Bernegger said.Police also found Paul Ferguson, 42, dead at the scene of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.Ferguson and one of the teens had been arguing before the shooting, and the mother intervened.Ferguson had moved into the home two weeks ago and as a convicted felon, was not allowed to have a gun, police said.The teens' mother was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.Both teens were students at Kaynor Technical Institute in Waterbury.Watertown Superintendent of Schools Rydell Harrison said in a message to parents Wednesday that the victims were former Watertown students. Crisis teams are being made available Wednesday at the high school and middle school to help students and staff.----------