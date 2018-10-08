Man, 29, stabbed in Elizabeth, NJ; suspects sought

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WABC) --
Police are investigating a stabbing in Elizabeth.

It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday near Clarkson Avenue and Richmond Street.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man from Edison was accosted by two males wearing hooded sweatshirts.

He was stabbed several times. The suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects made off with any of the victim's property.

An active investigation is underway.

