A 70-year-old man was killed when a fire tore through a two-story apartment building in the Bronx.Firefighters say the fire broke out at 505 East 182nd Street in the Belmont section at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.The victim was found in the basement apartment of the private residence, according to police.He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. No other injuries were reported.An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.----------