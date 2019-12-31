73-year-old man fatally struck by car while walking home from synagogue on Long Island

WOODMERE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 73-year-old Jewish man who was walking home from synagogue on Long Island Tuesday morning was fatally struck by a car.

Detectives say a 36-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Infinity SUV southbound on Peninsula Boulevard when she struck the victim near the intersection of Edward Avenue.

The man, who has not yet been identified, had just left the Edward Avenue Shul.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The driver remained at the scene for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.

