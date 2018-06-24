74-year-old man put in chokehold, robbed while walking home in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a man in Brooklyn. (NYPD surveillance photo of suspect)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who they believe put a 74-year-old man in a chokehold and robbed him in Brooklyn.

Investigators say it happened at about 11:30 Saturday night while the victim was walking to his home between Saratoga Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The suspect approached him from behind, placed him in a chokehold, punched the victim in the right eye and removed his wallet and keys from his pants pocket, police said.

The attacker fled on foot traveling eastbound on Decatur Street toward Broadway. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, approximately 5'9" tall, 300 pounds, with a heavy build, a beard and tattoos on both his forearms. He was last seen wearing a red hat, a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

