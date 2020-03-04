Man accused in Bronx police ambush shootings due back in court

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The man accused in the ambush shootings of two police officers in the Bronx will be back in court Wednesday.

Robert Williams is accused of shooting officer Paul Strofolino who was driving an NYPD van last month.

Authorities say Williams shot Lieutenant Jose Gautreaux the next day inside a precinct.

Both officers survived.

Williams held a grudge against police over a prior arrest, according to sources.
