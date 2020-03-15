Man accused of anti-Asian bias attack against man, son in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in an anti-Asian bias attack against a man and his son in Queens.

Authorities say 44-year-old Raul Ramos walked up to a 47-year-old man and his 10-year-old son on Thursday morning on Queens Boulevard.

The man allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and pushed the man's head before running away.

Ramos was arrested late Saturday on a charge of aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

The man and his son were not injured.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest hillsqueensnew york citybias crimecoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus toll mounts as 2nd person dies from COVID-19 in NY
Coronavirus: 2nd death reported in NJ, Teaneck asked to self-quarantine
Coronavirus deaths: 2 people die of COVID-19 in New York state
Hoboken to impose citywide curfew amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump doctor says president has tested negative for COVID-19
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
Show More
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
Nassau County COVID-19 cases soar to 70; Jones Beach test site eyed
Woman killed during argument with boyfriend in NYC
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News