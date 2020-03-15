FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in an anti-Asian bias attack against a man and his son in Queens.
Authorities say 44-year-old Raul Ramos walked up to a 47-year-old man and his 10-year-old son on Thursday morning on Queens Boulevard.
The man allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and pushed the man's head before running away.
Ramos was arrested late Saturday on a charge of aggravated harassment as a hate crime.
The man and his son were not injured.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man accused of anti-Asian bias attack against man, son in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News