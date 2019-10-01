Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl after church festival in New Jersey

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, allegedly coercing her into meeting him alone after a church festival in New Jersey on Sunday.Bergen County resident, Wilfredo Hernandez, 48, was arrested early Monday morning for sexually abusing a minor, police said.According to the girl's mother, who called the police, her daughter met Hernandez at a church festival in Union City, where they exchanged phone numbers.The man coaxed her daughter into meeting him later that night, the mother said. The man is said to have sexually assaulted the teenager when they met at a building near 14th Street Sunday night.Hernandez, of Ridgefield Park, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, luring and enticing a child, criminal sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child.----------