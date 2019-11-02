Man accused of biting, punching 82-year-old mother on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is accused of biting, punching and dragging his 82-year-old mother after first trying to throw her down a flight of stairs.Police said 39-year-old Anil Khandpur allegedly attacked his mother on Friday when she arrived at the home they share in Hicksville.Khandpur is accused of grabbing and then dragging his mother to the top of the basement stairs in an attempt to throw her down.At one point, his mother was able to kick herself free, and that's when Khandpur allegedly bit her.The 82-year-old victim freed herself and ran to the safety of her bedroom where she barricaded herself inside for several hours, police said.Upon leaving her bedroom, Khandpur supposedly assaulted his mother again, punching her multiple times in the head, causing substantial pain.The victim was able to escape and call 911 for help.The police arrived and placed Khandpur under arrest.Khandpur faces several charges, including attempted murder, criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment.It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.----------