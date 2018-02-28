HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --The man accused of sexually assaulting children at a New Jersey YMCA is due back in court Wednesday.
42-year-old Timothy Smith is facing sexual assault charges.
He is accused of inappropriately touching six children between the ages of 6 and 9 years old.
A lifeguard at the Hackensack YMCA told police about Smith's alleged behavior.
Smith will go before a judge for a detention hearing.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts