New Jersey man accused of child sex assaults at YMCA due in court

The alleged incidents happened at the Hackensack YMCA.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The man accused of sexually assaulting children at a New Jersey YMCA is due back in court Wednesday.

42-year-old Timothy Smith is facing sexual assault charges.

He is accused of inappropriately touching six children between the ages of 6 and 9 years old.

A lifeguard at the Hackensack YMCA told police about Smith's alleged behavior.

Smith will go before a judge for a detention hearing.

